All-time lows at Amazon are returning on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros. There’s $249 in savings across several configurations, which are joined by ESR’s recent 3-in-1 15W MagSafe Charger falling to much of the same best price yet just in time to pair with your iPhone 15 at $104. Not to mention, a Visible promotion that’s offering free cellular service for Apple Watch users. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros return to Amazon lows

The latest Apple 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros are returning to all-time lows. Now live courtesy of Amazon, the savings kick off with the base 512GB configuration at $2,250. There’s hardly anything entry-level about this higher-end MacBook, and it’s on sale from the usual $2,499 price tag. You’ll save $249, while matching our previous mention from earlier in the summer. Those who need a more capable machine will find the same discount live on the 1TB model at $2,450, down from $2,699. You can read all about how these discounts stack up by diving into our launch coverage.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, too.

ESR’s recent 3-in-1 15W MagSafe Charger falls to new low for iPhone 15

ESR is now offering one of the first chances to save on its new 25W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand. Now dropping down to $104, you would more regularly pay $130. Today’s offer amounts to $26 in savings while marking a new all-time low. It’s only the second offer we’ve seen and beats the launch discount by an extra $4. Just released last month, this new ESR charging stand puts 15W MagSafe speeds in the spotlight. The main magnetic charger complements the rest of its 3-in-1 build, which includes an Apple Watch fast charger and spot for AirPods. We fully break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

Visible now offers a full year of free Apple Watch cellular service

Visible is kicking off a new promotion to entice Apple Watch users to switch over to its service. If you haven’t been swayed by any of the existing iPhone 15 promotions since the new smartphones launched last week, the Verizon subsidiary is now debuting a new offer that just might. Right now when you activate an iPhone on Visible Wireless, you’ll be able to add a new or existing Apple Watch to your plan at no extra cost. Applying code WATCHPROMO at checkout cuts the usual $5 per month fee off your bill for the first year, saving you $60 off your first 12 months of service.

Visible’s latest promotion is all about getting you to switch, and it’s making sure there’s some added perks to do so. You can either buy a new smartphone from Visible – like the shiny new iPhone 15 – or bring one of your existing smartphones to activate with the carrier. Then applying the promo code above will take $5 off your monthly bill while giving your Apple Watch unlimited cellular connection for the first year at no extra cost. You can bring your own Apple Watch, or buy a new one, too.

