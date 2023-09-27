PSA: Shopping for iPhone 15 cases and chargers? Keep this one thing in mind

We’ve written quite a bit about the controversy surrounding Apple’s FineWoven cases for iPhone 15. One thing I wanted to point out today, however, is that it’s not just FineWoven cases that might not work with your USB-C cables.

If you’ve been shopping for iPhone 15 cables, you’ve probably noticed that the market for USB-C cables is like the wild, wild west. You’ll find cables with all sorts of different designs, connector sizes, and more. While Lightning cables were available in various options, they primarily shared the same design for the connector.

As I pointed out in my review of Apple’s FineWoven cases earlier this week, the cutout on Apple’s cases is so narrow that USB-C cables with wide borders around the connector don’t fit through those cutouts.

But this problem isn’t exclusive to Apple’s FineWoven cases for iPhone 15. It applies to a number of different third-party cases as well as Apple’s own Silicone cases for iPhone 15.

This post is meant to serve as a public service announcement. When you’re shopping for USB-C cables and cases for your iPhone 15, this is something you need to keep in mind.

You can also opt for an iPhone 15 case with an open bottom, having edges around the sides and top, but not the bottom. One example of this is Apple’s Clear Case with MagSafe. This case features a bottom that is entirely exposed, meaning there’s no cutout around the USB-C port and any cable or connector type will fit.

Another solution, of course, is to only buy USB-C cables made by Apple. Apple’s cables feature a narrow border around the connector, meaning they fit inside the cutout on pretty much any case. After all, Apple’s braided USB-C cables are pretty nice nowadays and not too insanely expensive.

But once you venture outside of the world of open-bottom cases and Apple’s USB-C cables, you’ll need to keep a close eye on the size of the USB-C connector and size of the cutout on your iPhone 15 case.

A lot of higher-end USB-C cables, particularly longer cables that are made out of nylon, feature wider borders around the USB-C connector. This is generally done to improve durability.

For example, I’ve noticed that my USB-C cables from Satechi and Nomad are too wide to fit inside the cutout on Apple’s FineWoven cases as well as leather cases from Mujjo. These cables do, however, fit in the cutout on Nomad’s cases for iPhone 15. I’ve also heard good things about the size of the cutout on cases from Spigen.

Ultimately, this is one of the few side effects of the iPhone 15’s switch from Lightning to USB-C. I imagine it’s something that will gradually resolve itself with time. Accessory makers will adapt and make their USB-C connectors smaller and simultaneously make the cutouts on their cases bigger.

Still, it’s something to keep in mind when shopping for your iPhone 15 accessories. The last thing you want to do is to stock up on USB-C cables, only to find out they don’t fit inside your iPhone 15’s case.

Another quick PSA: when shopping for a case, I’d recommend choosing one with a dedicated button for the Action feature, rather than a cutout.

Or…you can just follow in my footsteps and go case-less with your iPhone 15. This comes with its own set of risks, but at least your cables will work!

