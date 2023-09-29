With Apple officially out of the leather case and accessory market, third parties stand as the only options for those who prefer to stick with the material. I’ve been testing out the Modern Leather Case and Folio with my iPhone 15 Pro, and have come to love them. I’ll also cover Nomad’s Rugged Case as a non-leather option for those who aren’t feeling Apple’s FineWoven or silicone cases.

Modern Leather Case for iPhone 15 specs

Full grain, sustainably sourced leather (via Ecco) or vegetable-tanned Horween leather

Anodized aluminum buttons

8-foot drop protection

Dual lanyard attachment points

Generous USB-C port cutout

MagSafe & wireless charging compatible

Full grain leather available in black, brown, and English tan, and Horween available in black and rustic brown

Price: $50 for full grain leather, $70 for Horween leather

Modern Leather Folio for iPhone 15 specs

Full grain, sustainably sourced leather (via Ecco) or vegetable-tanned Horween leather

Anodized aluminum buttons

3 card slots and 1 cash slot

Removable magnetic clasp

8-foot drop protection

Dual lanyard attachment points

Generous USB-C port cutout

MagSafe & wireless charging compatible

Full grain leather available in black, brown, and English tan, and Horween available in black and rustic brown

Price: $60 for full grain leather, $80 for Horween leather

Modern Leather Case and Folio in use

Note: I am using a glass camera protector on the rear lenses that’s not included with the Nomad cases

I’ve been using Nomad’s new Modern Leather Case, Folio, and Rugged Case over the last week with my iPhone 15 Pro. I’ll start with the Modern Leather Case.

It’s got a fantastic feel in hand. Super soft leather out of the box that seamlessly merges into the TPU frame. The edge has a concave pill-shaped design that’s nice for grip and fingertip ergonomics.

The Modern Leather Case is slim yet has 8-foot drop protection. Plus the edge around the camera system is raised enough to keep all the lenses safe when it’s lying down.

As you can see above and below, Nomad has done an awesome job with the anodized aluminum buttons. And unlike some cases, it’s a dedicated button for the Action button, not a cutout.

The aluminum side button has scoring that makes it easy to feel and find.

I’ve found I prefer a TPU frame/bumper versus an all-leather build as the edges get the most wear and tear. For example, here’s my Apple Leather Case from last year:

Nomad’s design means it should age much better than ^.

Another fine detail that Nomad has nailed is the large USB-C port cutout which means pretty much any cable will fit. Plus you’ve got dual lanyard attachment points for flexibility.

The inside features a velvety soft, suede-like material that will be gentle on the glass back of your iPhone.

I also appreciate that the edge of the TPU frame of the case comes around the screen enough to protect it, but also leaves enough room if you want to install a screen protector.

For those who would like a boost in wallet storage and screen protection, the Nomad Modern Folio offers three dedicated card slots as well as a cash pocket.

A slick part of the Folio is a removable magnetic clasp that offers extra security or a slimmer case depending on your preference.

For those who prefer to skip leather but aren’t impressed with Apple’s new FineWoven cases, the Nomad Rugged Case is a great choice.

It features a similar design to the Modern Leather Case, but is it a bit thicker with a TPU and polycarbonate design that offers 15-foot drop protection.

You’re still getting the fantastic anodized aluminum buttons and features like the generous USB-C port cutout and dual lanyard attachments.

Nomad also offers the slimmer Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max as another non-leather option.

Nomad Modern Leather Case and Folio wrap-up

If you’re in the market for leather iPhone 15 protection, the Modern Leather Case and Folio from Nomad should be at the top of your list.

With a sleek design, solid protection, and all the fine details you’d hope for like metal buttons, large USB-C cutout, and of course MagSafe, they’re built to last and offer a premium experience every time you pick up your iPhone.

And if you don’t want leather, I think the Nomad Rugged Case and Sport Case offer more durable protection with a better-looking design compared to Apple’s FineWoven and silicone cases.

You can pick up the Modern Leather Case, Modern Leather Folio, Rugged Case, and Sport Case for iPhone 15 devices now direct from Nomad.