Apple releases firmware update for AirPods Pro 2 with bug fixes

Apple is rolling out a new firmware update to AirPods Pro users this afternoon. This update is available for both versions of the second-generation AirPods Pro, whether you have the Lightning charging case or the USB-C charging case.

The update for AirPods Pro 2 features the build number of 6A303. This update applies to the AirPods Pro 2 buds themselves. As pointed out by @aaronp613 on Twitter, Apple has also released an update specifically for the USB-C charging case.

According to its website, this means that AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning are now unified on the same 6A303 firmware version. Previously, the USB-C case was one update behind.

Apple’s release notes for this update are unexciting: “Bug fixes and other improvements.” The update comes after AirPods Pro 2 added a host of new features alongside iOS 17 last month, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. Today’s update likely focuses on fine-tuning those features and any associated bugs.

As you probably know by now, it is not possible to manually update your AirPods to new firmware versions. Instead, Apple says new firmware versions will install when your AirPods are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

To check your AirPods firmware version:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your AirPods in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

Latest firmware versions

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6A303

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6A303

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A300

AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation): 6A300

AirPods Max: 6A300

AirPods (1st generation): 6.8.8

If you spot any changes in the AirPods firmware update rolling out today, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

