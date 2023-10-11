A collection of official Apple Watch bands are now going on sale, with rare discounts starting at $44. There’s also tons of Anker chargers and accessories marked down to the best prices yet during this fall Prime Day sale, with this Microsoft Office for Mac promotion landing at just $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple’s official Apple Watch bands. Delivering price cuts on many of the newer styles release alongside Apple Watch Series 9, there’s a collection of your standard Sport bands, fabric Sport Loops and even some higher-end Ocean bands and Alpine Loops for your Ultra wearable – all of which start at $44. All of the more recently-released styles are seeing their first discounts to date, while the other models are just receiving rare discounts in their own right.

Official Apple Watch band discounts:

Save on Anker’s newest iPhone 15 gear from $11

Amazon is now marking down just about everything that Anker sells. Be it chargers or power banks, gear with MagSafe or USB-C tech for your new iPhone 15, just about the brand’s entire catalog is getting in on the fall Prime Day savings. A favorite has the first chance to save on the new Anker Nano 10,000mAh Power Bank landing at $34.99. Down from $50, this over $15 discount is a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $8. It comes in a pair of styles and stands out from other models on the market thanks to an integrated 30W USB-C cable that’s perfect for iPhone 15. It also has a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side to take advantage of its 10,000mAh battery.

Microsoft Office for Mac is just $30

So many of us have had Microsoft Office at one point or another. And while you might need an up-to-date program to bring old documents to life, it also might help with productivity moving into the future. Through October 15th only, you can get a Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 lifetime license or a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license on sale for just $29.97 (Reg. $219).

Microsoft Office is a leading provider of office-friendly programs and apps for users around the world. This lifetime license is available to Mac users as long as you upgrade your operating system to Version 11 Big Sur or newer. Windows users also need to use an up-to-date OS to download this new-age suite. Windows users need Windows 10 or 11. Lucky for them, Windows 11 Pro is available for a remarkable rate for a limited time.

