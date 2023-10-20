When will Killers of the Flower Moon stream on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ today embarks on its first wide theatrical release, a new strategy play for its original films. Directed by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone.

The three-and-a-half-hour epic is screening now in thousands of cinemas worldwide. But when will it be available to stream on Apple TV+?

Why is Apple putting films in cinemas, rather than direct onto its streaming service? There are several factors.

Firstly, offering theatrical runs allows Apple to clinch deals with prestigious directors and acting talent that care about preserving the vitality of classic Hollywood culture and supporting the cinema industry, who would otherwise be hesitant to commit to working to a streaming service.

Secondly, it seems likely that a wide theatrical run will serve as a beneficial marketing effort, building buzz and public awareness for the film. Apple hopes that translates into an even bigger viewership success when it eventually lands on TV+.

And thirdly, it helps recoup some of the production cost through ticket sales. Unlike a traditional studio, Apple doesn’t need to make a profit on the film, but it’s always nice to be able to offset at least some of the film’s ~$250 million production cost.

When will Killers of the Flower Moon be on Apple TV+?

Apple has not yet officially announced a streaming release date, probably in an effort not to sabotage its box office chances during its theatrical run.

But we can make a decent guess. Apple has partnered with Paramount to release Killers of the Flower Moon in theaters, and leaked details from the deal terms indicate that the movie will be exclusive to cinemas for at least 45 days, which is a typical post-pandemic window for theatrical movies.

45 days from today takes us to December 4. It seems likely that Apple will stage Killers of the Flower Moon as a flagship holidays release, sometime before the end of the year. But maybe if it does have legs at the box office, the company may push the streaming premiere to January.