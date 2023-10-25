Apple planning major AirPods refresh including new AirPods 4, AirPods Max, and more

Apple is planning a complete overhaul of its AirPods lineup for 2024, according to a new report from Bloomberg. As part of these changes, Apple will release new AirPods Max with USB-C, redesigned lower-end AirPods, and more.

AirPods 4, AirPods Max, and more

AirPods 3 currently feature a design similar to AirPods Pro but without the in-ear customizable fit. Apple also continues to sell AirPods 2 that use the original AirPods design, such as the longer stem.

Bloomberg says that AirPods 3 haven’t sold very well for Apple, and therefore the company is planning a rethink of its lineup starting in 2024. The report explains that AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 will be discontinued next year, and Apple is planning two different AirPods 4 variants.

The new AirPods 4 models will feature a “new design that looks like a blend” of AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, but neither model will feature replaceable and customizable ear tips like AirPods Pro. The AirPods 4 will also use USB-C for charging instead of Lightning.

The two AirPods 4 variants will be differentiated based on features such as noise cancellation and Find My integration:

Apple will differentiate the two options by including noise cancellation in the higher-end version. That model will also get an updated charging case that includes speakers for Find My alerts, matching the current AirPods Pro. Those alerts make it easier for users to find their case when it gets lost.

Today’s report says that AirPods Max will be overhauled “around the end of next year” to add USB-C and new color options. Other than those updates, however, Bloomberg says that AirPods Max “won’t see many other changes.”

AirPods Max were first introduced in December 2020 and haven’t been updated since. They feature a Lightning port for charging and miss out on pretty much all of the new features Apple announced for AirPods at WWDC this year.

Finally, Bloomberg says that AirPods Pro will receive an overhaul, including a new design and a new chip, sometime in 2025. The new features could include health-focused capabilities, such as those related to hearing health.