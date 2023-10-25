Apple on Wednesday released a new version of its Apple Research app, which is aimed at letting users contribute to scientific health research using their Apple devices. With version 5.0, users can now share family health history with studies. Read on as we detail everything that’s new with the update.

What’s new with Apple Research 5.0

Until now, the studies were personal, meaning that users could only share their own health data with the researchers. With this update, Apple will also allow studies to request family health data when available. Since iOS 16, users can share their health data stored in the Apple Health app with friends and family.

But there’s another new feature coming with the latest update of the Apple Research app. According to the company, there is now an option to invite friends to a specific study.

Apple Research app supports three different studies: a women’s health study in partnership with Harvard, a heart and movement study in partnership with the American Heart Association, and a hearing study in partnership with the University of Michigan.

The future of health research is you! Now you can contribute to groundbreaking health research in women’s health, hearing health or heart health simply by using your Apple Watch and iPhone, and the Research app. Your data and participation will help advance researchers’ understanding of these areas in health that have not been well understood until now and could lead to the development of new products that will help millions lead longer and healthier lives.

Users need to check if they are eligible before joining a specific study. Of course, the app requires user consent before collecting any health data.

You can download the Apple Research app for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone with iOS 15 or later.

