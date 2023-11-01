 Skip to main content

Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords, and more set for Apple Arcade holiday releases

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Nov 1 2023 - 6:20 am PT
Apple Arcade holiday releases

After debuting a handful of new releases including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition in October, Apple Arcade is getting 8 new launches for the holiday season. Those include Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords, Football Manager 2024, and more.

Apple detailed the special holiday releases for its game platform in a Newsroom post this morning:

This holiday season, Apple Arcade is building on its award-winning catalog with eight new games for families and friends to enjoy together, including Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade EditionFootball Manager 2024 TouchSonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story, along with more than 50 updates to existing titles on the service.

Here’s the full list of upcoming games by release date:

Apple also highlighted this year has seen almost 5 dozen new games and many updates for Apple Arcade:

“We’ve added nearly 60 new games to Apple Arcade this year, and subscribers and their families have been loving the breadth and depth of the catalog with hits like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, TMNT Splintered Fate, Cypher 007, and so many others,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “To wrap up a great year of new games for Arcade players, we’ve saved some of the best for last and will be launching Football Manager 2024 Touch, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story.

What do you think? Anything on the list that’s exciting? Share your thoughts in the comments!

And for a look at the full catalog of games on Apple Arcade, check out our complete guide:

