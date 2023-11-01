Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords, and more set for Apple Arcade holiday releases

After debuting a handful of new releases including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition in October, Apple Arcade is getting 8 new launches for the holiday season. Those include Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords, Football Manager 2024, and more.

Apple detailed the special holiday releases for its game platform in a Newsroom post this morning:

Here’s the full list of upcoming games by release date:

Apple also highlighted this year has seen almost 5 dozen new games and many updates for Apple Arcade:

“We’ve added nearly 60 new games to Apple Arcade this year, and subscribers and their families have been loving the breadth and depth of the catalog with hits like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, TMNT Splintered Fate, Cypher 007, and so many others,” said Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade. “To wrap up a great year of new games for Arcade players, we’ve saved some of the best for last and will be launching Football Manager 2024 Touch, Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Sonic Dream Team, and Puzzle & Dragons Story.

