 Skip to main content

Apple stops selling OS X Lion and OS X Mountain Lion installers

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Nov 15 2023 - 2:15 pm PT
0 Comments
Apple stops selling OS X Lion and OS X Mountain Lion

No, you’re not reading an old article. Apple has just removed OS X Lion and OS X Mountain Lion from its online store. Both installers remained available in Apple’s online store for years, even after the company ended support for both versions of the Mac operating system.

OS X Lion and Mountain Lion installers

Following the introduction of the Mac App Store in 2011, Apple opted to distribute new versions of OS X (as macOS was called at the time) exclusively online. The first version to be released on the Mac App Store was OS X Lion, which brought important new features such as multi-touch gestures for trackpads, Launchpad, Mission Control, and full-screen apps.

However, because the Mac App Store was only available on Macs running OS X Snow Leopard, those who hadn’t yet upgraded from Leopard were unable to download the digital version without first buying Snow Leopard or the thumb drive with the OS X Lion installer, which cost $69 versus $29 for the digital version.

Because of this, Apple has started selling the digital version of OS X Lion in its online store at the same price as the Mac App Store version. When OS X Mountain Lion was released, it was also made available through the Mac App Store and Apple Online Store.

Now, as noted by Mr. Macintosh, both OS X Lion and Mountain Lion are no longer available for purchase in Apple’s online store – but users who still need this software for some reason shouldn’t worry. In 2021, Apple made the OS X Lion and OS X Mountain Lion installers available for free on its website.

In fact, it was quite intriguing that even with a free download already available, the company continued to sell digital copies of these versions of OS X. It’s worth noting that neither OS X Lion nor OS X Mountain Lion have been released on DVD. 10 years ago, with OS X Mavericks, the Mac App Store became the only way to download new versions of the Mac operating system.

Did you know that Apple still sold old versions of OS X? What’s more, do you remember when Mac operating system updates were paid? Let us know in the comments section below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.