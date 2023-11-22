You can now save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 15 cases as part of the week’s best Black Friday deals. Now starting at $35, the discounts carry over to the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air starting at just $600, as well as official Apple Watch bands from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 15 cases

Amazon is now marking down just about every style of Apple’s newest iPhone 15 cases. Everything is dropping in price for one of the first times, including all three different styles like the company’s signature first-party silicone styles, clear cases, and the controversial FineWoven models. The savings start at $35. Shipping is free across the board. Each of the cases in the sale come backed by an official seal of approval from Apple with the kind of quality you’d expect from a first-party release. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring on each of the styles, too. Below the fold we break down all of the different styles included in the sale.

Kicking off the deals, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official iPhone 15 silicone cases. There are quite a few different styles for each of the different smartphone models in Apple’s latest lineup, each of which are on sale for $40 or less. There are a few designs that clock in for less, but you’re largely looking at 20% off the usual $49 price tags.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. There are several styles available, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Gift Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air starting at just $600

Amazon is now offering the second-best price ever on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. Dropping to within $1 of the all-time low, the $750 sale price right now takes $249 off the usual $999 price tag. This is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day in July where it dropped just a touch lower. Those who don’t mind going the refurbished route can save even more over at Woot, with renewed models starting at $600. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Official Apple Watch bands on sale from $30

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple’s official Apple Watch bands. Delivering price cuts on many of the newer styles release alongside Apple Watch Series 9, there’s a collection of your standard Sport bands, fabric Sport Loops and even some higher-end Ocean bands and Alpine Loops for your Ultra wearable – all of which start at $30. All of the more recently-released styles are seeing their first discounts to date, while the other models are just receiving rare discounts in their own right.

A favorite this time around has the Apple Watch Ocean Band in white at $59.99. This is normally going to run you $99, but now drops down to by $39. It’s a new all-time low on this style, and matches the best price we’ve ever seen on any of the different styles.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything, from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions and everything in between.

Wrap up some new smart home gear for Siri with Aqara deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Siri smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of HomeKit hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Siri setup. There are quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year. Using code USCE1MAC will let you save even more with an extra 20% off.

Camera E1: $48 (Reg. $60)

Video Doorbell G4: $91 (Reg. $120)

Smart Lock U100: $133 (Reg. $190)

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

Best trade-in deals

