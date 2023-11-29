Apple iPhone 15 silicone cases hit $32, Sonos Arc from $509, Anker chargers, more

Apple’s official iPhone 15/Plus silicone cases are some of the best covers around, and right now, you can score the first-party Winter Blue styles at $32. Speaking of iPhone 15 accessories, these Anker 6-in-1 GaN charging stations now start from $56 to go alongside a collection go ZAGG and mophie chargers at 40% off. Not to mention a rare chance to save on Sonos Arc from $509. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 15/Plus silicone cases hit $32

Amazon is now helping you get your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus ready for the holidays with a discount on Apple’s official Silicone case in Winter Blue. This is the perfect colorway to go on sale right before December, with pricing dropping down to $32. You’d normally pay $49. Today’s offer marks the first chance to save on this more recent colorway at 35% off. Both styles are down to new all-time lows too.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. The savings today apply to the Winter Blue colorway, which is available for both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the expected soft-touch and grippy finish in tow. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Sonos Arc/SL all-time lows land from $509

Sonos is now following up its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale with some rare discounts across its in-house certified refurbished storefront. We hardly ever see these models in stock, let alone with some added savings attached, and now the deals are here on some of the brand’s most popular smart speakers and soundbars. It’s really all about the latter, though, as the Sonos Arc drops to $539 shipped for the white style. This is $180 off the usual $719 refurbished price but is another $180 off the usual $899 going rate. You’re looking at a new all-time low of $360 off. It comes joined by the Sonos Arc SL at $509, which is another new low for the year.

Arriving as one of the brand’s most capable smart soundbars, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. There’s also the SL version we noted above, which includes all the same features – just without the built-in microphone.

Anker 6-in-1 GaN charging stations now start from $56

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 6-in-1 GaNPrime 100W Charging Station for $56. This is $44 off the usual $100 going rate and a new all-time low. It’s an extra $10 below our previous mentions too. Perfect for streamlining the desk or communal charging space, this power strip sports a compact design that still manages to pack in six ports. There are notably two full AC outlets that are then joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Then, as the star of the show, you’ll find two 100W USB-C GaN ports for powering up MacBooks and much more.

If you’d prefer to go with the more recent version, you can also save on the newer Anker Prime 140W model. Also marked down at Amazon, the 6-in-1 charger is now marked down to $77. Normally fetching $110, this matches the all-time low for only the second time at $33 off. This model has the same design as the lead deal, just with extra power at 140W spread across its four different USB-A/C ports.

ZAGG launches 40% off Apple accessory sale

ZAGG is rolling out the Cyber Monday red carpet today, launching its biggest sale of the year. Right now, you can take 40% off just about everything the brand sells – be it mophie’s lineup of popular chargers, ZAGG iPad keyboards and stylus, or just some other way to upgrade your Apple setup. Shipping is free across the board, as well. An easy highlight has one of the first chances to save on one of the company’s new releases. The mophie 3-in-1 extendable MagSafe stand just began shipping and is now down to $89.97. This 40% discount is, of course, on par with the rest of the ZAGG sale today and lands from the usual $150 price tag as a new all-time low. We’ve seen 25, 30, and even 35% off sales in the past, but today’s discount is the first time that pricing has fallen this far on the new debut.

