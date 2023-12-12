One of the first discounts on Apple’s just-released 24-inch M3 iMac is live today at $100 off. It comes joined by Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones at $180 – the second-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. Plus, Twelve South is still taking 20% off for 9to5 readers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on Apple’s just-released 24-inch M3 iMac

B&H today is offering one of the first discounts on Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac. The recent debut just hit the scene in November and is now dropping down to $1,199 for one of the first times. It normally sells for $1,299 but is now seeing a $100 discount. It matches the all-time low and arrives as one of the only offers so far. This specifically matches the Black Friday mention from last month, too. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, and I explore that a bit further below.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgraded chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones are $180

If you missed out on the Black Friday offer, Amazon is delivering another chance to save on the new Beats Studio Pro headphones. These recently released over-ears are now down to $180 at the retailer, dropping from the usual $350 price tag in the process. This is almost 50% off and applies to all four styles of the cans. It comes within $10 of the all-time low from back over the Thanksgiving week savings event and is the second-best price we’ve seen overall. These are some of our favorite headphones on the market right now, and our hands-on review walks you through just why that’s the case.

The third birthday of AirPods Max was one of the big topics around 9to5 last week, but not just for celebrating the milestone. There’s no denying that Apple’s hi-fi headphones could use a refresh, but at least, while we wait, there’s the new Beats Studio Pro. These recently released headphones arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front-runner status.

Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking. We found them to be the better buy over AirPods Max in that review we noted above, and I’ve personally been enjoying them myself.

Twelve South takes 20% off for 9to5 readers

Twelve South is kicking off the holiday savings today to close out the workweek, offering an exclusive 20% in savings for 9to5 readers. Right now, when you apply code 9TO5MAC at checkout, you’ll be able to take 20% off almost everything it sells. On top of some of the best prices of the season on most of its popular Apple releases, there are quite a few new all-time lows and first-ever discounts. One such is on the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe at $119.99 shipped. It’s $30 off the usual $150 price tag for the first time, making one of our favorite MagSafe mounts an even better buy. Get a closer look at it in our hands-on review.

Twelve South’s new HiRise 3 Deluxe bakes all you need to know right into its name. This is the company’s latest 3-in-1 charger, featuring the ability to refuel your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods from a single design. It’s also far more premium than previous releases from the company, employing some more deluxe materials like leather alongside an elegant design.

The reason why it’s so popular, though, is the tech that Twelve South has baked in. The HiRise 3 Deluxe notably features a 15W MagSafe charger built into the stand. Below it is an Apple Watch fast charger, which is another must-have if you ask me these days. And things get real interesting with a full 10W Qi pad to round out those 3-in-1 capabilities.

Sonos holiday sale starts from $119

Sonos is back with one last chance to save on its popular lineup of smart home speakers and home theater upgrades. Whether you’ve been eyeing that Sonos Arc soundbar or want to see what all the fuss about its new Era 100 speaker is all about, these savings are offering the best prices of the year across just about everything the company sells. Shipping is free across the board, and many of the savings are even matched over at other retailers like Crutchfield.

