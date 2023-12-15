Lutron Caseta HomeKit lights level up with auto-off timers

The Lutron Caseta HomeKit dimmer and switch lineup is a compelling option as you get hardwired switches that work like standard ones but can also be controlled with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Now Lutron has added a new feature that even Apple’s Home app is missing, auto-off timers.

Lutron launched the new auto-off timer feature today for its Caseta smart devices giving users lots of flexibility to customize their lighting.

Whether it’s a light that’s often forgotten, holiday lights, or something else, you get the ability to set a granular timer with both the hour and minute length for when the light will shut off from 1 minute to 4 hours.

While the Home app has some ability to turn off a light or device after a set amount of time, there currently has to be an action that triggers the timer – it can’t just be a standard rule that whenever this switch is turned on, it is turned off X minutes later.

How to access the new Lutron Caseta auto-off timer feature

Open your Lutron app

Choose the Devices tab at the top

at the top Tap a device

Now choose Edit Device

Choose Auto-Off Timer

Enable the timer > set your preferred auto-off time > tap Save then Done

then When your timer is set, you’ll see the badge circled next to the device icon

If you already have Caseta smart switches or dimmers, you should be able to use the new feature now.

If you’re curious about Caseta, you do need a Caseta hub to set up the system. But once you do, you can add about as many switches and dimmers as you’d like. I personally picked Caseta for my home as you get HomeKit and smart features while keeping wall control – even when your WiFi is down.

