Lutron brings the traditional paddle switch design to its HomeKit-capable Pico remotes

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Sep 7 2023 - 7:15 am PT
The best solution for full home smart lighting is out with an even better light switch remote today. Lutron is launching the Diva Remote, a paddle style remote to match its traditional style smart wall switch and dimmer.

Diva Smart Dimmer works with the Lutron Smart Hub. That means it can turn your existing LED/incandescent/halogen bulbs into smart lights. The great benefit of Diva Smart Dimmer compared to other smart light solutions is that you never need to know it’s a smart switch. It works like any other light switch.

Lutron optionally pairs its smart wall switches with Pico remotes that can be used to control lighting, shades, and Sonos speakers. For the first time, Lutron is bringing the paddle design of its Diva style switches to its Pico remote line. The company describes it as “a smart remote that looks and feels like a classic paddle switch.”

Pico remotes aren’t just useful for putting a physical light switch on your coffee table or nightstand. You can also mount Pico remotes like traditional light switches in places light switches can’t go or in place of light switches without complicated wiring.

The Pico paddle remote is available today as a standalone product or optionally included with Diva Smart Dimmers from Lutron.

