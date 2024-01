If you unwrapped a pair of AirPods Pro 2 this holiday season, you might be wondering about that new metal inlet on the side. It’s actually a lanyard holster, so you can easily attach a lanyard right to your AirPods Pro 2 case.

While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard, here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.

On its website, Apple offers AirPods Pro 2 Incase Lanyard model. It can take up to three weeks to be delivered and cost $12.95, a premium price for this “soft braided cord” that can be used as a wrist loop or with the integrated clip to attach it to a backpack or handbag. You can find it here.

Spigen has a universal adjustable hand-wrist strap lanyard that is braided in black and white and can be perfect for the AirPods Pro 2 MagSafe charging case. In addition, this accessory costs half the price of the Incase option, and you can find it here.

Better than a single lanyard is a pack full of six accessories. This AirPods Pro 2 lanyard pack can offer six adjustable nylon wristlet straps. They’re perfect for daily users, come in different colors, and you can use the new wireless earbuds, your camera, keys, GoPro, etc. You can find the pack for under $7.

YUOWO also offers an AirPods Pro 2 lanyard pack with five colorful accessories. The company called them “reflective hand straps,” so they are more eye-catching to remind you not to leave your case behind. This pack costs under $10 on Amazon.

Last but not least, Foshine also offers a six-pack of AirPods Pro 2 lanyards. Personally, I found them the most beautiful option out there with colorful straps to choose from. They have adjustable sizes, use nylon material – as all the other options above – and can be used for several accessories. You can find them for $9.99 here.

You can find even more options for AirPods Pro 2 lanyards on Amazon. Have you found the perfect lanyard for your new AirPods? Share them with us in the comments section below.