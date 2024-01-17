Apple trade-in prices cut for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac

Apple trade-in prices have been cut across a wide range of products. The reduction in trade-in values for 2022 iPhones ranges from $20 to $50 …

Before:

iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $650

iPhone 14 Pro Up to $570

iPhone 14 Plus Up to $470

iPhone 14 Up to $430

After:

iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $620 (-$30)

iPhone 14 Pro Up to $520 (-$50)

iPhone 14 Plus Up to $450 (-$20

iPhone 14 Up to $400 (-$30)

See below for the latest trade-in values for other Apple products.

iPad Pro Up to $580

iPad Air Up to $325

iPad Up to $260

iPad mini Up to $260

Apple Watch Ultra Up to $390

Apple Watch Series 8 Up to $185

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) Up to $125

Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $155

Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $115

Apple Watch SE (1st generation) Up to $90

Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $90

Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $60

MacBook Pro Up to $990

MacBook Air Up to $550

MacBook Up to $150

iMac Up to $440

iMac Pro Up to $500

Mac mini Up to $410

Mac Studio Up to $1070

Mac Pro Up to $900

You can of course get better deals elsewhere, whether selling privately or using other companies, like 9to5Mac partner Decluttr.