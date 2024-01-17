Apple trade-in prices cut for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac

Apple trade-in prices have been cut across a wide range of products. The reduction in trade-in values for 2022 iPhones ranges from $20 to $50 …
Before:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $650
- iPhone 14 Pro Up to $570
- iPhone 14 Plus Up to $470
- iPhone 14 Up to $430
- iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $620 (-$30)
- iPhone 14 Pro Up to $520 (-$50)
- iPhone 14 Plus Up to $450 (-$20
- iPhone 14 Up to $400 (-$30)
See below for the latest trade-in values for other Apple products.
- iPad Pro Up to $580
- iPad Air Up to $325
- iPad Up to $260
- iPad mini Up to $260
- Apple Watch Ultra Up to $390
- Apple Watch Series 8 Up to $185
- Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) Up to $125
- Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $155
- Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $115
- Apple Watch SE (1st generation) Up to $90
- Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $90
- Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $60
- MacBook Pro Up to $990
- MacBook Air Up to $550
- MacBook Up to $150
- iMac Up to $440
- iMac Pro Up to $500
- Mac mini Up to $410
- Mac Studio Up to $1070
- Mac Pro Up to $900
You can of course get better deals elsewhere, whether selling privately or using other companies, like 9to5Mac partner Decluttr.
