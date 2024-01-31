iPhone 15 Pro customer sat drops over battery life disappointment, iPhone 15 takes the lead

A month after the iPhone 15 lineup arrived, we saw data from PerfectRec show ratings from owners of the 15 Pro ranked below iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro. Now the latest report shows iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max customer satisfaction has continued to decline while iPhone 15 and 15 Plus satisfaction has surpassed the high-end models.

The last report from PerfectRec was made up of almost 700,000 user-generated Google reviews and the new data likely exceeds that.

Continuing with the same methodology, PerfectRec measured what percentage of iPhone 15/Pro user reviews received 5/5 stars.

Interestingly, the two Pro models saw a decline since September when early adopters picked up the high-end smartphones. And the more affordable iPhone 15 and 15 Plus saw an increase in customer satisfaction. Usually, the pro models have higher ratings than the base variants but not this time around.

After starting at 73.5% in September, 66.1% of iPhone 15 Pro reviews now give 5/5 stars. And for iPhone 15 Pro Max, that went from 77% to 72.5%.

In contrast, iPhone 15 went from 68.2% to 78.1% and the 15 Plus jumped from 70% to 73.5% for 5/5 star ratings.

The iPhone 15 devices saw an overheating issue for a few weeks after launch which was fixed with the iOS 17.0.3 update. That certainly caused some disappointment among early buyers and that showed up in “15% of all negative reviews” in October.

But PerfectRec says that in the last 30 days, the top three complaints about iPhone 15 Pro have been:

Poor battery life

Incremental upgrades from iPhone 14 Pro

Disappointment about the physical design and protruding camera lenses

Here’s a look at the user reviews by month and model:

What do you think? Which iPhone 15 do you have? How has battery life been? And how do you feel about the improvements over iPhone 14 and 13? Share your thoughts in the comments!