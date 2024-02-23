 Skip to main content

Handful of owners report spontaneous Vision Pro glass cracks

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Feb 23 2024 - 5:36 am PT
5 Comments
Vision Pro glass cracks reports (stock photo shown)

A handful of owners have reported spontaneous Vision Pro glass cracks while the device was simply left overnight (see photo below) …

Apple Insider describes “multiple” reports, linking to three Reddit posts, two of which are by the same person with a photo of the same headset.

Multiple users on Reddit have shared images of a clean-cut shear in their Apple Vision Pro front glass appearing for reportedly no reason […] Prominent Reddit posts share similar images of sheared glass right at the nose bridge […] Each account claims they left the Apple Vision Pro connected to the battery pack and stored it overnight.

One user said that Apple told them the full cost of a glass repair would be $800, but they would instead be charged the $300 AppleCare deductible.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is one of those ‘we’re covering it because it will generate coverage elsewhere’ pieces – where it can easily lead to sensational headlines unless reported responsibly.

To be clear, the AI report itself falls into the latter category. The site acknowledges that with an estimated 200k Vision Pro units sold, two or three reports are pretty meaningless. If there is a manufacturing defect which could cause this to occur, then it’s likely to show up in more units.

As of right now, there’s likely nothing to see here. If that changes, we’ll get to know about it.

Cracked! But Not Dropped 🤔
byu/dornbirn inVisionPro

