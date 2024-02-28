Rivian updates iPhone app with support for Live Activities while charging

Rivian is rolling out an update to its iPhone app with support for Live Activities. This lets Rivian drivers track their car’s charging progress right from their iPhone’s Lock Screen or the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15.

In the release notes for the latest version of the Rivian app, the company says: “Get real-time charging updates with our new charging Live Activity.”

The RivianTrackr account on Threads shared a few screenshots of the Live Activity on the iPhone’s Lock Screen and in the Dynamic Island. You can see the car’s current charge percentage and range, the current charge speed, the amount of time remaining, and your current charge limit.

Here it is on the Lock Screen:

And here it is in the Dynamic Island:

The latest version of the Rivian app is available on the App Store. The update also includes more advanced charging session graph data and the ability to change tire pressure units.