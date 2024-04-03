Apple says ‘system error’ led to incorrect emails sent to Apple Card users

Apple Card

Apple is sending an email to Apple Card users today informing them of a “system error” that occurred on Monday. According to the email, this led to some Apple Card users erroneously being told they weren’t enrolled in Scheduled Payments.

In a clarification email being sent out today, Apple says:

Due to a system error, the email notifying you that your Apple Card statement was available on April 1 incorrectly indicated that you are not enrolled in automatic Scheduled Payments. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused. As of 4/1/2024, you were enrolled in automatic Scheduled Payments. Payments will continue to be processed per your payment preferences.

Also of note, the Apple Card Savings Account rate change that was first revealed earlier this week has now officially gone into effect. With this change, the account’s annual percentage yield is dropping from 4.5% to 4.4%. More details in our original post from Monday.