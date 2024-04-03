 Skip to main content

Apple says ‘system error’ led to incorrect emails sent to Apple Card users

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 3 2024 - 7:58 am PT
0 Comments
apple card worth it
Apple Card

Apple is sending an email to Apple Card users today informing them of a “system error” that occurred on Monday. According to the email, this led to some Apple Card users erroneously being told they weren’t enrolled in Scheduled Payments.

In a clarification email being sent out today, Apple says:

Due to a system error, the email notifying you that your Apple Card statement was available on April 1 incorrectly indicated that you are not enrolled in automatic Scheduled Payments. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

As of 4/1/2024, you were enrolled in automatic Scheduled Payments. Payments will continue to be processed per your payment preferences.

Also of note, the Apple Card Savings Account rate change that was first revealed earlier this week has now officially gone into effect. With this change, the account’s annual percentage yield is dropping from 4.5% to 4.4%. More details in our original post from Monday.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Card

Apple Card

A new kind of credit card. Created by Apple, no…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com