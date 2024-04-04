Apple Watch Series 7 vs 9: Worth upgrading?

Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest version of the world’s most popular wearable. Two years separate Series 7 and 9 and while there are a number of changes, there’s quite a bit that’s remained the same. Read along for Apple Watch Series 7 vs 9 as we look at everything new.

If you’re curious about Apple Watch Series 8 and more vs Series 9, check out this comparison:

Below we’ll focus specifically on Series 7 vs 9…

Apple Watch Series 7 vs 9

SiP – Processor, GPU, Neural Engine

In 2022, Apple used the S8 64-bit dual-core processor in the Series 8 which wasn’t that different from the S7 in 2021 (or even the S6).

Now with Series 9, Apple says the S9 SiP brings notable improvements across the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine.

Apple didn’t give a specific measure of how much faster the CPU of the S9 is compared to S8, but it features 5.6 billion transistors – up 60% from S8.

For the S9 GPU, Apple says it’s 30% faster than the S8 and the Neural Engine is twice as fast.

Series 9 Series 7 SiP/processor S9 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor S7 SiP 64-bit dual-core processor Ultra wideband chip ✅ – gen 2 ✅ – gen 1 Bluetooth 5.3 5.0 Storage 64GB 32GB

More benefits if you’re coming from Series 7 are a jump in storage to 64GB and the ultra wideband gen 2 chip with Series 9. The new ultra wideband chip offers precision finding for iPhone.

Case and display

Apple Watch Series 9 keeps the same size displays that launched with Apple Watch Series 7. That’s 45 and 41mm cases and bigger displays 20% bigger than Series 4-6/SE and 50% larger than Series 3.

The main difference with the Series 9 Apple Watch display is brightness has doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 nits.

Series 9 Series 7 Case size 45/41mm 45/41mm Display size 396 x 484 pixels, 1143 sq mm (45mm model) 396 x 484 pixels, 1143 sq mm (45mm model) Brightness 2,000 nits 1,000 nits Always-on display ✅ ✅ Sapphire crystal front Yes with steel models, no with aluminum Yes with steel models, no with aluminum

But Apple also says that graphics on the Series 9 display will be smoother than ever thanks to the new GPU in the S9 SiP.

Apple Watch band compatibility

Bands, loops, and bracelets designed for the previous generation Apple Watch sizes 38/40/41 and 42/44/45mm work with Apple Watch Series 9.

Battery life and charging

First introduced with Apple Watch 7 and continued with Apple Watch Series 8 and 9 is 33% faster charging than Series 6 and earlier. That means going from 0-80% in 45 minutes instead of around 60 minutes.

Series 9 Series 7 Battery life – standard 18 hours 18 hours Extended battery with Low Power mode 36 hours 36 hours Charging 0-80% in 45 minutes 0-80% in 45 minutes

One more benefit with Series 9 (and 8) for sleep tracking is you get 8 hours worth of use from an 8-minute charge (Ultra and Ultra 2 too).

Apple Watch Series 7 vs 9 – Key features

New with Apple Watch Series 9 is on-device Siri processing for faster responses and better security. There’s also a new double tap gesture to more easily use the wearable with one hand (available with watchOS 10.1).

However, as it happens, anyone with a Series 3 or later can use a double tap-like gesture feature called quick actions:

Another improvement Apple says that comes thanks to the new S9 chip is up to 25% more accurate dictation.

Finally, the new on-device Siri enables you to get answers to your personal health metrics.

Apple Watch model/features Series 9 Series 7 ECG app ✅ ✅ Blood Oxygen app ✅ ✅ High/low heart rate notifications ✅ ✅ New Compass app w/ waypoints + backtrack ✅ ✅ IP6X dust resistant ✅ ✅ Water resistant to 50m ✅ ✅ Sleep tracking ✅ ✅ Crash detection ✅ ❌ Fall detection ✅ ✅ Advanced cycle tracking with temp sensing ✅ ❌ Cycle tracking without temp sensing ✅ ✅ Emergency SOS ✅ ✅ International emergency calling ✅ ✅ On-device Siri ✅ ❌ Double tap gesture control ✅ ❌ Siri+Health ✅ ❌ Precision finding for iPhone ✅ ❌

Price

Series 9 starts from $399/$429 and up (Apple, Amazon, more)

and up (Apple, Amazon, more) Series 7 and 8 and older usually sell at a discount (Amazon, Best Buy, more) – Apple has stopped selling Series 7 and 8

Apple Watch SE 2nd gen goes from $249 (Apple, Amazon, more)

Apple Watch Series 7 vs 9 and earlier wrap-up

Apple Watch Series 9 doesn’t include a ton of changes but there are a number of upgrades like on-device Siri, a brighter screen, double tap gesture control, 64GB of storage, and an improved S9 SiP that may be enticing for some.

What do you think? Does Apple Watch Series 9 feel like a worthwhile upgrade over Series 7? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on Apple Watch Series 7 vs 9!