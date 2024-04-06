Is now a good time to buy AirPods Pro? Here’s what to consider

Thinking about buying new AirPods Pro? It’s always a good idea to remember when it’s a good time to buy a new Apple product. Here’s what we know about the future of AirPods Pro and whether not it’s safe to buy a new pair now or if you should wait for the next-generation update.

What’s next for AirPods Pro?

According to reporting from Bloomberg, Apple has a few big changes to its AirPods lineup planned for 2024. These updates, however, will be focused on updates to the entry-level AirPods lineup as well as new AirPods Max.

Meanwhile, AirPods Pro aren’t expected to be updated until 2025. Even then, it’s possible that timeline shifts based on things like AirPods sales, production, supply chain problems, and more.

The new version of AirPods Pro coming next year will reportedly focus on new health features. Some of these new health features will particularly focus on hearing health, including features for hearing tests and hearing aids. The Wall Street Journal has also reported that Apple is investigating ways AirPods Pro can read body temperature and monitor your posture.

In fact, Apple itself has even acknowledged the potential future health features that could come to AirPods Pro. “We already do sensor fusion across some devices today, and I think there’s all kinds of potential here,” Apple executive Kevin Lynch said in an interview back in 2021.

For more details on the future of the overall AirPods lineup, check out our in-depth guide.

Should you buy AirPods Pro right now?

Yes, now is a great time to buy new AirPods Pro. We’re still well over a year from third-generation AirPods Pro from launching. Another factor to consider is that AirPods Pro are routinely on sale for significantly less than their $250 normal price.

The best deals for new AirPods Pro are usually found on Amazon, where you can expect up to 20% discounts that lower the price to $199.

One thing to look out for when buying AirPods Pro: make sure you opt for the USB-C version. Apple revised the AirPods Pro charging case last year to replace the Lightning port with a USB-C port. Some retailers are still selling the Lightning version, but I’d definitely recommend seeking out the USB-C version.