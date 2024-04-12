At WWDC in 2020, Apple announced a new car key feature that lets people use the Wallet app on the iPhone or Apple Watch to control their car. While adoption of this feature has been slow, head below to find the full list of cars that support Apple car key integration.

What is Apple car key?

This feature lets users add their car key to the Wallet app, then use the wallet app to lock, unlock, and start their car. While specific implementations vary depending on the carmaker, there are a few different ways Apple’s car key feature can be used:

Passive entry : Approach your car with your device, it unlocks, start your car when inside, and walk away from your car with your device, it locks.

: Approach your car with your device, it unlocks, start your car when inside, and walk away from your car with your device, it locks. Proximity: Lock, unlock, and start the car by holding your device close to the door handle or key reader.

Lock, unlock, and start the car by holding your device close to the door handle or key reader. Remotely: You can use your device to remote lock and unlock your car, and use other features.

The car key feature also includes support for Express Mode. This feature allows you to use your car key without unlocking your device, or authenticating with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. The Wallet app also supports sharing your car key using things like Messages, Mail, and AirDrop.

What cars support Apple car key?

BMW

2021 – 2023 1 Series

2021 – 2023 2 Series

2021 – 2023 3 Series

2021 – 2023 4 Series

2021 – 2023 5 Series

2021 – 2023 6 Series

2021 – 2023 8 Series

2021 – 2023 X5

2021 – 2023 X6

2021 – 2023 X7

2021 – 2023 X5 M

2021 – 2023 X6 M

2021 – 2023 Z4

2022 – 2023 i4

2022 – 2023 iX

2022 – 2023 iX1

2022 – 2023 iX3

2023 i3

2023 i7

2024 i5

BYD

2022 – 2023 HAN

Genesis

2023 GV60

2023 G90

Hyundai

2023 Palisade

2023 IONIQ 6

2024 Kona EV

Kia

2023 Telluride

2023 Niro

2024 Seltos

2024 EV9

Lotus

Emeya EV

Mercedes-Benz

2024 E‑Class

More to come?

As of right now, these are the only cars that Apple says support car key. Ideally, adoption will only continue to grow, but we’ll have to wait for more announcements from automakers to know for sure.

Have you had a chance to try Apple’s car key feature? What did you think of it? Let us know down in the comments.