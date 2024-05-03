Apple Maps cycling routes come to bicycle-friendly Netherlands

Starting today, Apple Maps users in the Netherlands can access cycling route data on iPhone and Apple Watch. Dutch culture is known for being especially bike-friendly, so bringing this navigation feature to users is notable.

Apple Maps initially introduced cycling directions in select cities as part of iOS 14 in 2020. Apple currently lists these locations as supported:

Australia

Barcelona, Spain

China mainland

France

Germany

Japan

London, United Kingdom

Montréal, Canada

Toronto, Canada

United States

Vancouver, Canada

However, as first reported by our friends at iCulture, Apple has expanded cycling directions to Maps as of today.

The Netherlands is considered a premiere destination for cycling enthusiasts thanks to bike-friendly laws, extensive and maintained bike paths, and Dutch cities designed around the transportation mode.

Cycling culture in the United States, by comparison, lacks the same level of infrastructure, accessibility, and legislative support. At any rate, cycling directions in Apple Maps is a big win for the Dutch.