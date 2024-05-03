 Skip to main content

Apple Maps cycling routes come to bicycle-friendly Netherlands

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 3 2024 - 12:20 pm PT
0 Comments

Starting today, Apple Maps users in the Netherlands can access cycling route data on iPhone and Apple Watch. Dutch culture is known for being especially bike-friendly, so bringing this navigation feature to users is notable.

Apple Maps initially introduced cycling directions in select cities as part of iOS 14 in 2020. Apple currently lists these locations as supported:

  • Australia
  • Barcelona, Spain
  • China mainland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Japan
  • London, United Kingdom
  • Montréal, Canada
  • Toronto, Canada
  • United States
  • Vancouver, Canada

However, as first reported by our friends at iCulture, Apple has expanded cycling directions to Maps as of today.

The Netherlands is considered a premiere destination for cycling enthusiasts thanks to bike-friendly laws, extensive and maintained bike paths, and Dutch cities designed around the transportation mode.

Cycling culture in the United States, by comparison, lacks the same level of infrastructure, accessibility, and legislative support. At any rate, cycling directions in Apple Maps is a big win for the Dutch.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Maps

Apple Maps

Apple Maps is Apple's map application that's pre…

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing