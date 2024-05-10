 Skip to main content

Training Today Apple Watch app gains dynamic cycling workouts for more intentional rides

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 10 2024 - 8:03 am PT
0 Comments
Training Today

Training Today is a clever app that offers Apple Watch users a “readiness to train” score to help know when to rest, push, and more. Now the watchOS and iOS app have been updated with “dynamic cycling workouts” to train more intentionally on rides.

Training Today announced the news in a press release:

Following on from the successful launch of their running workouts in March 2024 the team is excited to introduce a new range of cycling-specific sessions; structured workouts curated by their expert coaching team, to help users get the most out of every ride and to safely achieve their fitness and performance goals.

With dynamic cycling workouts, you can pick between these five options:

  • Power
  • Endurance
  • Speed Endurance
  • Recovery
  • Tempo

Along with those categories, you can pick between multiple different challenge levels to make sure you’re getting a workout tailored to what your body needs.

Once a workout is selected, it’s sent directly to the user’s Apple Watch, providing step-by-step guidance throughout the session. This seamless integration ensures a smooth training experience, allowing cyclists to track their progress in real-time while focusing on their chosen metrics.

Training Today is a free download from the App Store with a subscription or a limited-time lifetime purchase option to unlock all the features.

Training Today uses a proprietary algorithm with Apple Watch HRV data and more to deliver its readiness to train (RTT) score which I’ve found to be very accurate and helpful. Learn more about HRV and Apple Watch in our full guide:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
Apple Health

Apple Health

Apple's health initiative (with Apple Watch) are…

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing