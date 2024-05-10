Training Today Apple Watch app gains dynamic cycling workouts for more intentional rides

Training Today is a clever app that offers Apple Watch users a “readiness to train” score to help know when to rest, push, and more. Now the watchOS and iOS app have been updated with “dynamic cycling workouts” to train more intentionally on rides.

Training Today announced the news in a press release:

Following on from the successful launch of their running workouts in March 2024 the team is excited to introduce a new range of cycling-specific sessions; structured workouts curated by their expert coaching team, to help users get the most out of every ride and to safely achieve their fitness and performance goals.

With dynamic cycling workouts, you can pick between these five options:

Power

Endurance

Speed Endurance

Recovery

Tempo

Along with those categories, you can pick between multiple different challenge levels to make sure you’re getting a workout tailored to what your body needs.

Once a workout is selected, it’s sent directly to the user’s Apple Watch, providing step-by-step guidance throughout the session. This seamless integration ensures a smooth training experience, allowing cyclists to track their progress in real-time while focusing on their chosen metrics.

Training Today is a free download from the App Store with a subscription or a limited-time lifetime purchase option to unlock all the features.

Training Today uses a proprietary algorithm with Apple Watch HRV data and more to deliver its readiness to train (RTT) score which I’ve found to be very accurate and helpful. Learn more about HRV and Apple Watch in our full guide: