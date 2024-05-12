Apple Store workers in Maryland vote in favor of a strike over working conditions

Two years ago, Apple Store workers in Towson, Maryland voted in favor of unionization, making it the first Apple retail location in the United States to unionize. Now, those Apple Towson Town Center employees have authorized a strike, after “a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes.”

Apple Store employees voted in favor of authorizing the strike late on Saturday. As of now, no date has been set for the strike. The union – which is part of the International Association of Machinists – says that a “potential work stoppage date will be determined” at some point in the future.

In a press release announcing the vote, the union elaborated:

Following over a year of negotiations with Apple management that yielded unsatisfactory outcomes, IAM CORE members took a significant step by voting in favor of a strike at the Apple Towson store, signaling their collective demand for meaningful change. The issues at the forefront of this action include concerns over work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling practices disrupting personal lives, and wages failing to align with the area’s cost of living.

As Bloomberg explains, two Apple Stores in Maryland and Oklahoma voted to unionize in 2022, but neither store has come to a contractual agreement with Apple. Also this week, an Apple Store in New Jersey voted against unionizing, with the union blaming Apple’s tactics for the defeat.

Apple Store workers at the Towson store – which is located just outside of Baltimore – say that they hope the vote to authorize a strike “sends a clear message to Apple.” In a statement, an Apple spokesperson emphasized the company’s efforts to provide an “excellent experience” for employees.

“We deeply value our team members and we’re proud to provide them with industry leading compensation and exceptional benefits. As always, we will engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith,” the company said.

