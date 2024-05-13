Today OpenAI held a spring update event, where it outlined some of its latest work on the ChatGPT platform. One key announcement was the arrival of a new Mac desktop app, but the larger focus was on a new flagship model of ChatGPT. This new model, GPT-4o, arrives just in time for a rumored deep integration into iOS 18 at WWDC.

GPT-4o brings power user features to all

OpenAI and Apple have been in the news together lately, leading observers to wonder whether anything announced by OpenAI today would hint at the things that may be coming to iOS 18 at Apple’s WWDC next month.

GPT-4o is just that hint. This new flagship model of ChatGPT boasts significantly faster responses, particularly when using Voice Mode; it carries deeper knowledge and understanding of any images you share; it also will expand access of some previously paid-only features to the broadest group of users: free ones.

These updates position GPT-4o to provide a powerful AI experience on Apple’s platforms ahead of the rumored Apple-OpenAI partnership expected by WWDC.

Making everything faster and expanding GPT’s knowledge when interacting with images are definite pluses, but OpenAI unlocking some of its best tech for free users of ChatGPT may have even larger repercussions on a potential iOS 18 integration.

Here’s what OpenAI lists as some of the newly free features:

Experience GPT-4 level intelligence

Get responses from both the model and the web

Analyze data and create charts

Chat about photos you take

Upload files for assistance summarizing, writing or analyzing

Discover and use GPTs and the GPT Store

Build a more helpful experience with Memory

9to5Mac’s Take

ChatGPT is expected to be a part of Apple’s AI offerings in iOS 18, but it’s unclear how big a role it will play in the average iPhone user’s experience. Reporting suggests that Apple has significant AI projects it’s developing in-house, power either by on-device intelligence or Apple-run data centers. ChatGPT would presumably take a backseat to those first-party AI features. But we won’t know for sure until June 10 arrives.

