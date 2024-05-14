If you’ve been experiencing issues when trying to access Instagram, Threads, Facebook, or other Meta services, you’re not alone. Some users have been complaining about these services being slow or completely down on Tuesday night.

Instagram and other Meta services facing slowdowns and outages

According to DownDetector, there have been many reports of Instagram and other Meta services not working properly for the past hour. Some users have also complained about the potential outage on X. 9to5Mac staff were unable to access Threads as the website says “something went wrong.” However, at least here, Instagram is still working fine.

Earlier this year, Meta’s services (including Instagram and Threads) faced a massive outage for hours. A few weeks later, both platforms faced a bug causing users to be logged out of the apps.

It’s still unclear how many users have been affected today. However, the error message shown on Threads says that Meta is already working to fix these issues – so hopefully everything will be fixed very soon.

Have you noticed any problems with Meta’s platforms today? Let us know in the comments section below.