 Skip to main content

Instagram, Threads and other Meta services are down for some users

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 14 2024 - 5:17 pm PT
0 Comments
Meta AI

If you’ve been experiencing issues when trying to access Instagram, Threads, Facebook, or other Meta services, you’re not alone. Some users have been complaining about these services being slow or completely down on Tuesday night.

Instagram and other Meta services facing slowdowns and outages

According to DownDetector, there have been many reports of Instagram and other Meta services not working properly for the past hour. Some users have also complained about the potential outage on X. 9to5Mac staff were unable to access Threads as the website says “something went wrong.” However, at least here, Instagram is still working fine.

Earlier this year, Meta’s services (including Instagram and Threads) faced a massive outage for hours. A few weeks later, both platforms faced a bug causing users to be logged out of the apps.

It’s still unclear how many users have been affected today. However, the error message shown on Threads says that Meta is already working to fix these issues – so hopefully everything will be fixed very soon.

Instagram, Threads and other Meta services are down for some users

Have you noticed any problems with Meta’s platforms today? Let us know in the comments section below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Meta

Meta

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing