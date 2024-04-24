Meta has been experimenting with a lot of new features for Threads, its microblogging platform. Now Instagram boss Adam Mosseri revealed on Wednesday that the platform has started testing an option that will let users automatically hide old posts from Threads after a certain period of time.

Threads wants to let users easily archive old posts

In a post shared by Mosseri, the executive shows a screenshot of the new feature in action. Users will be able to choose to automatically archive posts older than a certain period of time, so that they disappear from their profile. Mosseri also said that users will always have the option of making these posts public again as they won’t be permanently deleted.

The feature is part of a test and Mosseri and his team are still not sure whether to make it officially available to everyone or not. A few weeks ago, Mosseri ran a poll on his personal profile asking what Threads users would think about automatically archiving old posts by default. The majority of votes were against the idea.

In this beta implementation, users must first opt-in to have their older posts automatically archived. The feature can end up being either scrapped or changed. While some users seem to have liked the idea, others are still skeptical about its usefulness.

A few days ago, Threads began rolling out the option to let users filter search results by the most recent rather than the suggested ones. The feature is also beta and available to a “small number of people.” The platform has also introduced sports scores into its search.

You can download the Threads app for free on the App Store. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed to get access to the new features.

