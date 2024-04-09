Meta shares more details on Threads API ahead of June release

Meta confirmed last month that it plans to launch the official Threads API for developers in June. With the API, developers will be able to create apps and other tools that integrate with the social networking platform. Now the company owned by Mark Zuckerberg has shared more details about what to expect from the Threads API.

Threads API to enable third-party apps

“Over the past few months, we have been building the Threads API to enable creators, developers and brands to build their own unique integrations, manage their Threads presence at scale, and easily share fresh, new content with their communities,” Meta said in a blog post.

But what exactly will developers be able to do with this API? According to Meta, the API will let apps authenticate, publish, and fetch content. There are also capabilities to manage replies (including hiding or unhiding specific replies) and insights to get key metrics, such as number of likes and views. The Threads API will also let apps provide push notifications.

Meta has also released detailed documentation on the Threads API, which confirms that the API has a limit of 250 posts and 1,000 replies every 24 hours. The supported image formats are JPEG and PNG, and videos can be up to 5 minutes long. Just like the official Threads app, the API has a limit of 500 characters per post.

With the Threads API, developers will be able to create tools to automate posts and even third-party clients – something that X (formerly Twitter) no longer allows. Meta invited a small number of partners to test the Threads API beta before its launch in June.

Read also