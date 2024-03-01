Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform, was launched in July 2023. Since then, the Threads team has been working on a lot of new features – and soon users will get a huge one. An engineer working for Meta confirmed that the Threads API will become available in June.

Threads API coming soon

Since the beginning, many Threads users have been asking for a public API so that developers can integrate the social network with their tools. An API would be very useful for platforms like WordPress to automatically share new posts to a Threads account, for example. Luckily, this will finally become a reality in a few months.

“Over the past few months, we’ve been building the Threads API to enable creators, developers and brands to manage their Threads presence at scale and easily share fresh, new ideas with their communities from their favorite third-party applications,” the engineer said in a post.

The Threads API will let third-party apps authenticate, publish, and fetch content. In the future, the API will also provide reply moderation and insights. Meta has been working with a small number of partners, including Hootsuite, Sprout Social, and Techmeme to test the new API ahead of the official launch in June.

Also today, Techmeme shared its first post on Threads through the API. Interestingly, the engineer says that a Techmeme post asking for an API was what motivated the whole team to work on it.

More about Threads

Last month, a Threads update added a new button that lets users quickly access the camera without having to leave the app. Another long-awaited feature for Threads users added with this update is the ability to save drafts. Threads has also been experimenting with the Trending feature in the US.

