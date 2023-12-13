Threads starts testing ActivityPub support for integration with Mastodon and more

Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Threads is now testing integration with the fediverse, thanks to support for the ActivityPub protocol. In this current integration of the integration, Zuckerberg says this means posts Threads accounts will now be available on Mastodon, Pixelfed, and other services that use ActivityPub.

In a post on Threads on Wednesday, Zuckerberg wrote:

Starting a test where posts from Threads accounts will be available on Mastodon and other services that use the ActivityPub protocol. Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact and it will help content reach more people. I’m pretty optimistic about this.

As it stands right now, there aren’t any additional details on when Threads’ integration with ActivityPub will expand beyond this initial “test.” This test also only addresses one aspect of a “federated” social network. In an ideal world, Meta will support things like moving accounts between Threads, Mastodon, and other ActivityPub platforms.

This test also only enables posting from Threads to Mastodon, not the other way around. With eventual full support for ActivityPub, you should be able to post from Mastodon to Threads.

Regardless of the current limitations, this is the first step for Threads to make good on its promise to support ActivityPub. Support for ActivityPub will also play a key role in Meta’s ability to launch Threads in the EU.

We’ll update this story when we learn more about how Threads’ integration with ActivityPub works. As of right now, the feature is still rolling out, and we haven’t had a chance to test it yet.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.