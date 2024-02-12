Threads begins rolling out Trending feature to users in the US

We reported last year about Threads working on a Trending feature so that users can find posts on the most discussed topics on the platform at the moment. Although the feature is yet to be released to everyone, Threads is now making the Trending feature available to users in the US.

Threads now shows trending topics, but only in the US

As shared by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, the feature helps users find “timely topics people are talking about.” According to the executive, trending topics on Threads can be found in the Search tab and also in the For You feed. Mosseri explains that the topics are determined by AI based on what people are engaging with on the platform.

“Our content specialists will review the topics selected by our AI systems to make sure they’re not duplicative or confusing, but by and large, we want them to accurately represent what is actually topical on Threads. Political trends will be eligible,” said Mosseri on his personal profile.

The interface looks very similar to the one that was leaked last year. It shows a ranking of the most commented topics on Threads with the number of posts on each topic. However, the leaked interface showed how many posts there were in each thread – and Meta seems to have removed this information.

For now, the Trending feature will be available to a small number of users located in the US. Instagram’s CEO says that the platform wants to “learn from this test and iterate over time” before expanding the feature to more regions and languages.

Earlier this year, Threads released an update that added an option to let users sort search results in chronological order. However, the platform later pulled the update and said that the feature is an “internal prototype” that was “accidentally made available for a small number of people.” It’s unclear when (or if) the option will return.

You can download the Threads app for free on the App Store.

Read also