You may be familiar with Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform that works in a similar way to X (formerly Twitter). The platform was launched in July and has since received a lot of requested features. Now it seems that Meta wants to bring Trending Topics to Threads, and as you might expect, the feature will help users find posts on the most discussed topics on the platform at the moment.

Threads will soon have a Trending Topics section

Officially, Meta hasn’t confirmed that Threads will have a Trending Topics section. However, a Meta employee accidentally posted a screenshot (now deleted) showing the feature in action. The post was noticed by app developer Willian Max, who reposted the screenshot hiding the employee’s name for obvious reasons.

As we can see, the interface is quite simple. It shows a ranking of the most commented topics on Threads with the number of posts on each topic. Trending Topics will appear in the Search tab, which has recently been expanded to let users find public posts from other users by keywords.

Since this screenshot comes from an internal version of the Threads app, it’s unclear whether this will be the final interface when the feature goes live to everyone. However, given that Meta employees already have access to a fully functional Trending Topics feature, we hope to see it available to the public soon.

A few weeks ago, Threads released an important update that finally lets users easily switch between accounts without having to log out and log in. In August, Meta launched the web version of Threads, allowing users to access the social network via a computer. The web version also works great on the iPad, as the iOS app is only optimized for the iPhone.

You can download Threads for free on the App Store. The app requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or later. Alternatively, you can access the social network on the web via threads.net.

