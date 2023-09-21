 Skip to main content

Threads finally adds option to let users easily switch between accounts

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 21 2023 - 1:44 pm PT
0 Comments
Threads switch user account

Meta has been trying to add much-requested features to Threads as quickly as possible. After launching keyword search earlier this month, the latest update to the Threads app now finally lets users switch between different accounts without having to log out and log in again.

Switch between different accounts in the Threads app

The new feature was announced by the official Threads profile on the social network and is now available to users with the latest version of the app. Similar to what users can already do in the Instagram app, Threads users can now tap and hold on the profile button in the tab bar to open the new menu for switching between accounts.

When you do this for the first time, you’ll see the “Add profile” option to log in with another account. After that, the Threads app will store the credentials of your other account, so you can easily choose which one to use.

This is great for people who have different accounts for personal and work content, for example, or for professionals who manage multiple work accounts. It’s unclear, however, whether there’s a limit to the number of accounts you can add to easily switch between them.

More about Threads

Last month, Meta launched the web version of Threads, allowing users for the first time to access the social network via a computer. The web version also works great on the iPad, as the iOS app is only optimized for the iPhone. The app has also gained a chronological feed that only shows the content of the accounts you follow, without post suggestions.

In its first five days since launch, Threads gained more than 100 million users. However, due to the lack of some important features, some of these users have since abandoned the platform. By introducing much-requested features, Meta certainly aims to bring more people back to Threads.

You can download Threads for free on the App Store. The app requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or later. Alternatively, you can access the social network on the web via threads.net.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.