Meta has been trying to add much-requested features to Threads as quickly as possible. After launching keyword search earlier this month, the latest update to the Threads app now finally lets users switch between different accounts without having to log out and log in again.

Switch between different accounts in the Threads app

The new feature was announced by the official Threads profile on the social network and is now available to users with the latest version of the app. Similar to what users can already do in the Instagram app, Threads users can now tap and hold on the profile button in the tab bar to open the new menu for switching between accounts.

When you do this for the first time, you’ll see the “Add profile” option to log in with another account. After that, the Threads app will store the credentials of your other account, so you can easily choose which one to use.

This is great for people who have different accounts for personal and work content, for example, or for professionals who manage multiple work accounts. It’s unclear, however, whether there’s a limit to the number of accounts you can add to easily switch between them.

More about Threads

Last month, Meta launched the web version of Threads, allowing users for the first time to access the social network via a computer. The web version also works great on the iPad, as the iOS app is only optimized for the iPhone. The app has also gained a chronological feed that only shows the content of the accounts you follow, without post suggestions.

In its first five days since launch, Threads gained more than 100 million users. However, due to the lack of some important features, some of these users have since abandoned the platform. By introducing much-requested features, Meta certainly aims to bring more people back to Threads.

You can download Threads for free on the App Store. The app requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or later. Alternatively, you can access the social network on the web via threads.net.

