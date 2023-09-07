Threads keyword search expands to ‘most English and Spanish speaking countries’

Threads keyword search is “rolling out to most English and Spanish speaking countries today,” according to Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg. Basic search functionality brings Threads one step closer being a fully featured social network.

The expansion to “most” countries covered by the two languages comes one week after Threads tested the feature in Australia and New Zealand. Prior to supporting keywords, search was strictly limited to looking up other user accounts. That’s because Threads is a branch of Instagram, a place where photo caption text search isn’t really in high demand.

Zuck’s post on Threads adds that there is “more to come soon” which presumably means more countries will gain access to Threads keyword search. One thing that “most English and Spanish speaking countries” doesn’t include, however, is every nation included in the European Union. Meta is walking a tight rope in the EU due to new regulation around user data protection from online services.

Still, Threads has continued building its platform from a scrappy alternative of what we once called Twitter to something that’s more comparable. Since launching over the summer, Threads has introduced a chronological timeline and desktop access from the web. The app has also taught me that Threads (1984) is perhaps one of the most grim movies to ever come out of the UK, but that’s a whole other story.

