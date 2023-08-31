 Skip to main content

Threads foundation building continues with keyword search launching on two islands

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 31 2023 - 9:31 am PT
2 Comments

After racing to ship a minimum viable product over the summer, Meta continues to crank out basic features for Threads. The latest Threads innovation is keyword search, although it’s only available on a couple island nations for now.

Search on Threads has been limited to strictly looking up other accounts on the platform. That’s about to change for Threads users in Australia and New Zealand.

“Excited to test keyword search in Australia and New Zealand starting today,” Threads boss Adam Mosseri announced in a post. “The plan is to roll it out in other English-speaking countries soon after that, and we’re working to add more languages ASAP.”

So there you have it. First, our friends on either side of the Tasman Sea receive their iPhones early. Now they can search keywords on Threads. Truly living in the future.

Meanwhile, accessing Threads on the World Wide Web recently became a thing for the rest of the planet – err, except for the EU where Threads is still unavailable. Threads has been mostly available through browsers since last week.

Prior to desktop access, shipping a chronological timeline was the highest priority for satisfying users. As for keyword search, users are receiving alerts to try it out when the feature goes live.

Threads for iPhone is available on the App Store.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.