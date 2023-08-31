Threads foundation building continues with keyword search launching on two islands

After racing to ship a minimum viable product over the summer, Meta continues to crank out basic features for Threads. The latest Threads innovation is keyword search, although it’s only available on a couple island nations for now.

Search on Threads has been limited to strictly looking up other accounts on the platform. That’s about to change for Threads users in Australia and New Zealand.

“Excited to test keyword search in Australia and New Zealand starting today,” Threads boss Adam Mosseri announced in a post. “The plan is to roll it out in other English-speaking countries soon after that, and we’re working to add more languages ASAP.”

So there you have it. First, our friends on either side of the Tasman Sea receive their iPhones early. Now they can search keywords on Threads. Truly living in the future.

Meanwhile, accessing Threads on the World Wide Web recently became a thing for the rest of the planet – err, except for the EU where Threads is still unavailable. Threads has been mostly available through browsers since last week.

Prior to desktop access, shipping a chronological timeline was the highest priority for satisfying users. As for keyword search, users are receiving alerts to try it out when the feature goes live.

Threads for iPhone is available on the App Store.