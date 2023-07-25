Threads now rolling out chronological ‘Following’ feed, here’s how to find it

Meta launched its Threads competitor to Twitter X three weeks ago, and the company is now addressing one of the most common complaints of the early version of the app. Starting today, Mark Zuckerberg says that Threads is now rolling out a chronological “Following” feed to the app.

This means that Threads now offers the ability to view posts only from people you follow. These posts will be arranged in a reverse-chronological feed. The feed doesn’t contain any “suggested” posts from people you don’t follow but rather only shows posts from people you follow.

But there’s a caveat to how Threads has implemented the “Following” feed. In order to reveal the dedicated Following tab, you’ll have to first tap the “Home” button icon in the bottom toolbar. You can also tap the Threads logo at the top of the feed to reveal the two separate tabs.

Once you do this, two separate tabs will appear at the top: “For You” and “Following.” The option doesn’t appear to stick when you close the Threads app. This means you’ll have to repeat that process every time.

This is seemingly Meta’s way of encouraging most people to use the “For You” algorithmic timeline option, while still offering a “Following” tab for power users. It’s not perfect, but I’ll take it and gladly accept the tradeoffs.

The new “Following” tab appears to be rolling out slowly and is not yet available to all users. The announcement comes after Threads for iOS was updated via the App Store on Monday, with the release notes promising “new features coming.”

Another change to Threads for iOS is that the app no longer resets your entire feed when you refresh. Instead, new content is added to the top, and your positioning in the feed remains the same.

