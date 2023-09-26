Threads to let you delete your account without leaving Instagram, but Meta hopes you’ll stay

Threads is working on a new feature that will let you delete your account without nuking your Instagram account, but it won’t be ready anytime soon. Meanwhile, new data forecasts where Meta’s competitor to X (formerly Twitter) will be by year’s end.

Threads broke internet records over the summer when it launched and hit 100 million user sign-ups in just a matter of days. The launch saw Threads beat out ChatGPT for the record of fastest service to reach 100 million users.

As a fork of Instagram, Threads benefited by offering one-click account creation for the new service to anyone who already had an Instagram account.

Threads being intertwined with Instagram currently means that you can’t delete one account without deleting the other. Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, thinks it can change that before the end of the year.

TechCrunch reports that the team at Threads expects separate account deletion to be ready to ship in December. For now, the only solution is to temporarily deactivate your Threads account, set it to private, or delete your Instagram account as well.

Separately, new data suggests Threads will still have a lot of work cut out for itself come 2024. CNBC reports that Inside Intelligence data shows Threads only beating out Tumblr in popularity among U.S. social media apps by the end of the year. The analyst firm doesn’t expect that to change through 2025.

While Threads was quick to gain 100 million users, the analyst firm forecasts Threads active U.S. user base to sit at 23.7 million by the end of the year. Thread’s target X, on the other hand, will have 56.1 million active users in the U.S. at the same time.

Those just might be the kind of numbers you’d expect from a half-a-year old social network compared to a decade-old one. Outside of the U.S., Meta has the additional challenge of launching Threads in the EU. So far, the company has opted not to allow account creation in the EU due to heightened privacy compliance standards.