Threads expands ‘keyword search’ feature to users around the world

Threads is expanding the availability of keyword search, a feature that makes it easy to find posts about specific topics. The feature could also help lay the groundwork for trending topics and other updates.

In a post on Threads today, Adam Mosseri said that the goal of this feature is to make it easier to find new conversations. The feature was previously available in select countries and languages, but is now available “everywhere Threads is available.”

Today, we’re expanding keyword search everywhere Threads is available. This feature is supported in all languages – we hope this makes it easier to find and join conversations you’re interested in. More improvements are coming to search soon.

One feature still missing from Threads is trending topics, but it’s easy to see how this new keyword search feature lays the groundwork for trending topics. We’re also still waiting on Threads to expand the availability of its hashtag-style tags feature that it started testing earlier this month.