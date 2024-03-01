Instagram has been working on a lot of new features for its iPhone app recently. This week, users noticed another new feature coming to Instagram on iOS: a widget that opens the Story Camera right from the Lock Screen.

Instagram’s new lock screen widget

As noted by many users and confirmed by 9to5Mac, the latest version of the Instagram app for iPhone features a new Lock Screen widget. The small widget acts as a shortcut that takes the user straight to the Story Camera in the Instagram app. The widget works as promised and is super fast. With just a tap, Instagram is ready for you to take photos or shoot videos.

The new widget certainly comes as good news for those who are always posting Stories on Instagram, since the user no longer needs to unlock the phone, find the right app, and only then open the Story camera.

Of course, taking photos using the iPhone’s native Camera app is always the best option when it comes to taking high-resolution images and videos. However, some people may prefer to use Instagram as their main camera because of the filters and other effects available in the app. Being able to do this right from the Lock Screen is quite convenient.

More features coming soon

More recently, 9to5Mac reported that Instagram has also been testing an App Clip to let users experience the Reels short video platform when they don’t have the Instagram app installed. Last year, Instagram implemented support for Live Activities, so that users can see the upload progress of a new post or story when they switch to another app.

Unfortunately, one thing that hasn’t been developed by the Instagram team is an iPad app – shame.

As for the new Lock Screen widget, make sure you download the latest version of the Instagram app on your iPhone to get all the latest features. The app is available for free on the App Store. It’s worth noting that Lock Screen widgets require iOS 16 or later.