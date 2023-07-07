Instagram testing Live Activities in its iPhone app to show upload progress in background

Many iOS apps have been adding Live Activities since the release of iOS 16 last year. With this feature, apps can show real-time useful information right from the Lock Screen or Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. Now Instagram is taking advantage of this feature to show upload progress in the background to users when they close the app.

Live Activities coming to Instagram app on iOS

As noted by 9to5Mac reader Fernando Moretto, the Instagram app now shows Live Activities when you close the app while uploading a new photo or video. This way, you can be sure that the upload worked without having to check the Instagram app again after closing it.

Of course, Instagram’s Live Activities work on both Lock Screen and Dynamic Island. Users can see a small preview of the content being uploaded, as well as the upload progress.

Unfortunately, it seems that the feature is available to a really small number of users at this point. Instagram has yet to officially announce support for Live Activities, so we assume that the company has been testing the feature before rolling it out to everyone. The way to ensure that you’ll get access to the new feature as soon as possible is to keep your Instagram app updated.

Earlier this year, Uber also updated its main app and Uber Eats with Live Activities support. Many other developers have been doing the same. According to rumors, iPhone 15 will bring Dynamic Island to the entire lineup, which should make the feature even more popular among users.

It’s worth noting that with iPadOS 17, Live Activities are also coming to the iPad’s Lock Screen.

Do you already see Instagram Live Activities on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.

