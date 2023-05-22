Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro can now track your delayed United flight

United Airlines has become the first airline in the US to add support for Live Activities on iPhone. This allows flyers to easily track their flight’s status via a live widget on their iPhone’s Home Screen or via the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

United announced the launch of this new feature in a press release on Monday. According to the company, the Live Activity will let users see quick information about their flights, such as inbound aircraft details, estimated departure and arrival times, gate information, and more.

Here’s a rundown of the information that United is showing via the Live Activity on the Lock Screen and on the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island:

Get details like the flight number, on-time status, inbound aircraft status, estimated departure and arrival times, and more in the Live Activity on the Lock Screen or the Dynamic Island when expanded

Open their boarding pass directly from the Live Activity to easily scan during security check-in or while boarding their flight

See departure and arrival gates, pre- and in-flight countdowns, and baggage carousel information right in the Dynamic Island

Support for Live Activities in iOS 16 has been slowly expanding since the feature was launched as part of iOS 16.1. United is the first airline in the United States to add support for the feature. Uber and Uber Eats have also rolled out Live Activity support over the last several months as well.

Third-party apps like Flighty are also available on the App Store with Live Activity support for traveling. Flighty remains a good option if you want more advanced and detailed data than what United offers via its own app.

United is making Live Activities available for free via the standard United app for iPhone. The update is rolling out now, and you can download the United Airlines app from the App Store to get started.

