Instagram goes full 2000s with new music status feature in Notes

Instagram continues to have fun with its status feature called Notes. A new update to Notes is adding the ability to set your status to a song – just like instant messenger away messages in the 2000s.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Mia Sato reported on Instagram’s new Notes feature for The Verge:

Now, users will be able to attach a 30-second clip of a song to their status update, along with a short caption next to the track. Friends can then tap into the song to listen to the snippet. Instagram is also adding a translation button below Notes for posts in other languages.

If they’re not already, Instagram must begin calling this feature Music Notes. I mean, the name is just sitting there for the taking. Mia adds that Instagram sees 10x usage with its Notes feature among teens than other users.

That must feel like a win considering teens view Facebook as the place for grandparents. Enjoy it while it lasts, IG, kids grow up so fast.

In the meantime, I’ll be reverting back to my teenage roots and setting my Music Note to whatever TRL host Carson Daly just played on MTV.

Back in the present day, Meta is also prepping a Twitter-like microblogging service that looks like the comments section from Instagram. Threads, as The Verge says it may be called, will support the new ActivityPub standard to be interoperable with Mastodon and other federated social networks.