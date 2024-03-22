Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform, is getting another update this week – this time with great news for sports fans. As announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the Threads app will now show sports scores, starting with NBA games.

Threads now shows NBA match scores

“Live scores are coming to Threads. @NBA is up first, and we’ll add other leagues soon,” said Zuckerberg in a post on X. A company spokesperson told 9to5Mac that the scores feature is now being rolled out to users as part of a test. The goal is to make Threads a better place for users to talk about sports and their favorite team.

“Basketball has become one of the most popular topics on the app, and NBA Threads has become one of the app’s most active sports communities,” Meta said in a press release.

Sports scores can be found within Threads Search, either before, during or after a match. According to Meta, Threads will show scores for more leagues in the future. Here’s exactly how the feature works:

Pre-game: Search a game within one day of it starting to see the game’s start time

During the game: Search a game while it’s happening to see the current score

Post-game: Search a game within one day of its end to see the final score

Anytime: Tap a team’s logo to be redirected to the conversation about that team, and connect with others who follow them

Fediverse and more

Earlier this week, Threads released a beta preview of how integration with the fediverse will work. The fediverse – short for “federated universe” – describes the idea that different social media platforms can be both independent and interconnected. The integration is now available to a small number of users.

You can download the Threads app for free on the App Store. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed to get access to the new features.