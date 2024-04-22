It’s been a while since Meta launched its own smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban, and I’ve already written about them here on 9to5Mac. Now those who own Ray-Ban Meta can enjoy deeper integration with Apple Music thanks to Meta’s latest update.

Using Apple Music with Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Since Ray-Ban Meta has built-in speakers, users can listen to music through them as if they were Bluetooth headphones. Of course, there was always the option of playing a song from Apple Music, but you had to do this manually by opening the Music app on your iPhone. Now this integration is becoming more seamless and intuitive.

With the update available for the glasses and also for the Meta View app (which lets you pair and manage Ray-Ban Meta), users can connect their Apple Music account directly to the smart glasses. As a result, you can control Apple Music without even having to touch your phone.

For instance, you can ask Meta’s virtual assistant using the command “Hey Meta” to play a song, playlist, album, station, or even artist. All hands-free while wearing the glasses. There’s also a new gesture that lets users touch and hold the stem of the glasses to play their personal station with songs recommended to them.

When you’re listening to a song, there’s also a new voice command to ask the glasses to tell you the name of the song that’s playing. Meta makes it clear that Apple Music login is done through the official API and credentials are not shared with third parties.

In a related update, firmware 4.0 of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses also makes them compatible with WhatsApp and Messenger, so you can use the glasses as a video camera.

If you own a Ray-Ban Meta, here’s how to upgrade your smart glasses:

Open the Meta View app on your phone Tap the Settings menu Choose the Your Glasses option Tap Updates

Make sure your glasses are nearby, paired to your phone, and recharged before installing an update. Don’t forget to download the latest version of the Meta View app on the App Store.

For those unfamiliar, Ray-Ban Meta glasses are the successors to Ray-Ban Stories, the first smart glasses from Meta in partnership with Ray-Ban. With these glasses, users can capture photos and videos of what they’re seeing with just the click of a button. You can also use the Ray-Ban Meta to livestream on Instagram or to make phone calls.

In the US, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses cost $329. There are different models available – and you can also customize them with prescription lenses. Be sure to read my brief hands-on with the Ray-Ban Meta here on 9to5Mac.