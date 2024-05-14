 Skip to main content

iPhone forced to share smartphone satisfaction crown with this competitor, says study

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | May 14 2024 - 7:32 am PT
3 Comments
iPhone loses sole smartphone satisfaction crown

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) released its latest report on how consumers feel about their smartphones. After just edging out the competition last year, Apple’s iPhone has lost its title as the sole winner of the study.

In 2023, Apple just beat Samsung in the annual ASCI study with a customer satisfaction score of 81 with Samsung on its heels earning a score of 80. This year, Samsung has caught up.

For the 2024 survey, ASCI interviewed 12,414 consumers (chosen at random) between April 2023 and March 2024.

iPhone owners’ satisfaction increased 1% YoY while Samsung’s jumped 3% – forcing a tie between the two at 82/100 (1 point above the overall cell phone satisfaction average of 81).

Google and Motorola tied for third with 77/100 with “All Others” earning an average score of 72.

Samsung and Motorola had the highest satisfaction increase, both with 3% gains YoY.

image via ACSI

When looking at just 5G smartphones, Samsung actually took the crown for 2024, beating Apple by 1 point:

image via ACSI

Like last year, ASCI didn’t share a breakdown of each company’s score by category. But here is the overall look at metrics and change from 2023 to 2024:

image via ACSI

Check out the full 2024 ASCI cell phone and wireless service study for all the details.

Top image by Jeff Benjamin

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

