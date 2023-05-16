iPhone edges out Samsung in satisfaction survey; ties with soft drinks and shoes

Along with looking at wireless carrier satisfaction, the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) shared its latest data on how consumers feel about their smartphones. After seeing a slight increase year-over-year, Apple’s iPhone beat out Samsung to take the satisfaction crown. Interestingly, ASCI also included some other popular products showing that people were equally satisfied with iPhone as they were with soft drinks and athletic shoes.

Last fall, Apple’s Macs and iPads won the highest rating for customer satisfaction in ASCI’s personal computer study but Samsung was very close behind.

For the latest survey, ASCI interviewed 15,881 consumers over a year between April 2022 and March 2023. The results are similar to the personal computer study with Apple just edging out Samsung to claim the most satisfied smartphone customers with iPhone.

Overall, iPhone owners’ satisfaction increased by 1% YoY while Samsung’s rating remained flat. That pushed Apple into the lead with an 81 vs Samsung’s 80.

Google came in third with a 78 with Motorola landing in fourth at 75. Apple ranked two points higher than the smartphone average score of 79.

Revealing a bit more about how iPhone ranked higher than Samsung’s smartphones, 5G models from both of the companies earned an 81, but Apple’s non-5G models scored a 78 while Samsung’s non-5G phones earned a 74.

ASCI didn’t break down the scores for each category on the survey by brand, but here are the 10 areas Apple scored higher than Samsung overall and how ASCI’s 2023 results compare to 2022:

While the overall “cell phones”/smartphones category earned a 79. Apple’s iPhone earning an 81 satisfaction rating ended up tying it with top-of-the-list products like athletic shoes and soft drinks.