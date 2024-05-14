This app brings Dashboard-style web clip widgets to Apple Vision Pro

With Mac OS X Leopard, which was released in 2007, Apple added a feature called “Web Clip” to Dashboard. This allowed users to turn any part of a website into a live widget that could then be added to Dashboard and would update in real-time.

While Dashboard on the Mac is dead, a new app this week brings the Web Clip idea back to life – this time on Apple Vision Pro.

Dubbed Overboard, the app works exactly how you’d expect it to work. While on a webpage, you can choose to save a portion of that webpage as a Web Clip-style widget. The web clip can cover as much or as little of the webpage as needed.

In the Overboard app, you can then view all of your widgets and open each of them individually as separate windows. As is the case with all Vision Pro windows, you can place them anywhere in your environment for easy access, and they will remain in that spot.

There are a number of use cases for an app like this. You can save webpages that don’t offer Vision Pro apps for easy access, such as Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, Netflix, and more. The key, however, is that it works for any website with no limitations.

Overboard is available on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro today. It costs $6.99 with no in-app purchases or subscriptions required. As a big Vision Pro user, I’m always thrilled to see the launch of a new, very useful utility. Overboard ticks that box and is well-worth trying out.

